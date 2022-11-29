Washington plans aid to help Ukraine restore power after Russian strikes on grid

The United States will announce new aid on Tuesday to help Ukraine restore electricity as its people faced another week of brutal cold and darkness after Russian strikes on its power grid caused rolling blackouts.

Russian missile strikes have targeted Ukraine's power generation sites, transmission and distribution facilities and water pumping stations since early October, with each barrage having greater impact than the last as damage accumulates and a frigid winter sets in.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he expected new attacks this week that could be as bad as last week's missile bombardment, which left millions of people with no heat, water or power.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who arrived in Bucharest early on Tuesday, will announce new assistance to help restore Ukraine’s power transmission capacity, a senior State Department official told reporters on condition of anonymity. Washington has been working with US utilities and hardware providers and with European nations to locate equipment that can restore high-voltage transmission stations damaged by Russian missile strikes, the official said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a gathering of seven Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers that his country needed transformers and improved air defences.