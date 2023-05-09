Ukraine says it has alternatives if grain export deal not extended

Ukraine has alternative ways of transporting grain if a deal on safe Black Sea exports is not extended on May 18, and would not see that outcome as an "apocalyptic scenario", its agriculture minister said.

Ukrainian Black Sea ports were blockaded after Russia's invasion last year, but access to three of them was cleared last July under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv that was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

Moscow has threatened to quit the agreement on May 18 unless a list of demands is met to remove obstacles to Russia's own grain and fertiliser exports.