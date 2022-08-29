EU to discuss visa ban for Russians, training of Ukraine troops at Prague meetings

European Union defence and foreign ministers, meeting in Prague this week, will discuss options for setting up an EU military training mission for Ukrainian forces and also look into calls by some members to ban Russian tourists from entering the bloc.

Several EU countries have been training Ukrainian troops for a while, mainly enabling them to operate weapons Western nations are delivering to Ukraine to help its fight against Russia's invasion.

It is not clear yet where an EU training programme could be based and what mandate it might have, EU diplomats told Reuters ahead of the defence ministers' meeting on Monday and Tuesday.

The bloc's foreign policy and security chief, Josep Borrell, has given few details of his plans so far, merely stating such a programme would not be based in Ukraine but in neighbouring countries.

At a joint session with UN and NATO representatives, defence ministers will also discuss the future of the EU's suspended training mission in Mali and the UN peacekeeping force MINUSMA, as concerns are growing over an increasing Russian presence in the West African country.