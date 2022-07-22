Wildfires: Europe's latest economic headache

A year on, long after the flames died down, he says the impact on livelihoods like his will be felt for a generation.

"There are no pine trees left. The beekeepers will get honey again in 30 years, and that's only if the forest doesn't burn again," said Albanis, 62, who had been harvesting Greece's prized pine honey on the island of Evia since aged 10.



As wildfires again rampage across Europe this summer, the Greek beekeeper's predicament highlights the long-lasting damage done to thousands of individual livelihoods in farming and tourism, let alone the wider cost to the economy.

Already this year, wildfires have broken out in a dozen European countries, often simultaneously, burning tens of thousands of hectares of land, and destroying homes and businesses.

According to a 2021 European Central Bank report, climate change could wipe over 4 percent off European GDP by 2030 in a worst-case scenario. Yet while the continent is slowly waking up to climate-related liabilities, authorities are struggling to grasp the full implications of wildfires.