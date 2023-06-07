At least seven missing in Russian-controlled Nova Kakhovka after dam collapse

At least seven people are missing after waters from the destroyed Nova Kakhovka dam flooded nearby areas, Russia's TASS news agency cited the Moscow-installed mayor of the city of Nova Kakhovka as saying on Wednesday.

The Moscow-controlled Nova Kakhvovka dam on the Dnipro River was destroyed on Tuesday, flooding a swathe of the frontline in the Kherson region, forcing villagers to flee. Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for the dam collapse.

About 42,000 people were at risk from flooding in Russian and Ukrainian controlled areas along the Dnipro River, said Ukrainian officials, as the United Nations aid chief warned of "grave and far-reaching consequences."