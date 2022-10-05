Europe's gas crisis set to deepen after winter drains reserves

Europe may limp through the cold winter months with the help of brimming natural gas tanks despite a plunge in deliveries from former top supplier Russia only to enter a deeper energy crisis next year, the head of the International Energy Agency said.

European countries have filled storage tanks to around 90 percent of their capacity after Russia cut gas supplies in response to Western sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.

Gas prices TRNLTTFMc1, which surged in the months after the war began, have retreated, but that could be short-lived as countries compete to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) and other alternatives to Russian pipeline deliveries.

To help tackle the pain of gas prices, the European Union is considering imposing a price cap, but the 27-nation bloc is divided as some countries are concerned it could make securing supplies harder.