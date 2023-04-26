Navalny says he faces 30 more years in Russian jail after terrorism case opened

"They have made absurd accusations, according to which I face 30 years in prison," he said in a statement published on social media by his supporters.

"I insist that the attempt to close the process is an attempt not just to prevent me from getting acquainted with the case, but it is also an attempt to make sure that no one finds out about it," he said.

Navalny said it was absurd to argue he had committed terrorism while in prison. He said the case would be tried by a military court.

Navalny earned admiration from Russia's disparate opposition for voluntarily returning to Russia in 2021 from Germany, where he had been treated for what Western laboratory tests showed was an attempt to poison him with a nerve agent in Siberia.

Navalny says he was poisoned in Siberia in August 2020. The Kremlin denied trying to kill him.