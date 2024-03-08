    বাংলা

    US embassy warns of imminent attack in Moscow by 'extremists'

    The alert comes hours after Russian authorities say they have foiled a planned shooting at a synagogue by an Afghan IS cell

    Guy FaulconbridgeReuters
    Published : 8 March 2024, 09:01 AM
    Updated : 8 March 2024, 09:01 AM

    US embassy warns of imminent attack by "extremists"

    It tells citizens to avoid concerts and mass events

    FSB says it foiled an attack on a synagogue in Moscow

    FSB says Afghan arm of Islamic State was planning attack

    The US embassy in Russia warned that "extremists" had imminent plans for an attack in Moscow, hours after Russian security services said they had foiled a planned shooting at a synagogue by a cell from the Afghan arm of Islamic State.

    The embassy, which has repeatedly urged all US citizens to leave Russia immediately, gave no further details about the nature of the threat, but said people should avoid concerts and crowds and be aware of their surroundings.

    "The Embassy is monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts, and US citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours," the embassy said on its website.

    It issued its warning several hours after Russia's Federal Security Service, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, said it had foiled an attack on a synagogue in Moscow by a cell of the militant Sunni Muslim group Islamic State.

    It was unclear if the two statements were linked.

    The war in Ukraine has triggered the deepest crisis in Russia's relations with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. The Kremlin accuses the US of fighting against Russia by supporting Ukraine with money, weapons and intelligence.

    The FSB said an Islamic State cell was operating in Russia's Kaluga region as part of the Afghan arm of the group, which is known as ISIS-Khorasan and seeks a caliphate across Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Iran.

    The group first appeared in eastern Afghanistan in late 2014 and established a reputation for extreme brutality.

    The cell "was preparing to attack the congregants of a synagogue using firearms," the FSB said.

    When tackled, the militants offered resistance by Russian special forces and were "neutralised" by return fire, it said.

    "Firearms, ammunition, as well as components for the manufacture of an improvised explosive device were found and seized," the FSB said.

    RELATED STORIES
    People lay flowers at the grave of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny following his funeral at the Borisovskoye cemetery in Moscow, Russia, Mar 1, 2024.
    Navalny died his own death: Russian spy chief
    The Russian opposition leader died last month in an Arctic penal colony. His supporters alleged he had been murdered
    Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Yurievich Galuzin speaks during an interview with Reuters, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the embassy in Tokyo, Japan, March 17, 2022.
    Russia, China agree that Russia must be present in Ukraine talks
    The Chinese envoy met with Galuzin during his second trip to Europe promoting a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, a tour that will also include Poland, Ukraine and Germany
    A general view shows an apartment building heavily damaged by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine Mar 2, 2024.
    Russian drone attack on Ukraine's Odesa kills 3
    Eight others suffered injuries when a Russian drone crashed into an apartment block in the country’s southern port city
    People gather outside the Soothe My Sorrows church as they wait for a funeral service and a farewell ceremony for Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Mar 1, 2024. REUTERS
    Russian police out in force ahead of Navalny's burial
    Tension is high ahead of his funeral in Moscow as his supporters have gathered to say goodbye to him

    Opinion

    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman
    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen