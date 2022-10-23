Boris Johnson battling to win support for PM comeback bid

Johnson was prime minister from 2019 to 2022 until he was forced to resign over a string of scandals. One-time backers are now urging him to stay out of the race to replace his successor Liz Truss, who only lasted six weeks in office.

Johnson is still facing an investigation into whether he misled parliament when he was last in power, and several former backers have said that would guarantee a return to the constant state of drama that accompanied his previous premiership.

"This isn't the time for Boris's style," Steve Baker, an influential lawmaker on the right of the party, told Sky News. "I'm afraid the trouble is because of the privileges vote, Boris would be a guaranteed disaster."

Britain has been thrust into a fresh political crisis after Truss was forced to stand down over an economic policy that sparked turmoil in financial markets, driving up borrowing costs and mortgage rates at a time of surging energy and food bills.

That has opened the way for a new leader, with Sunak, the former finance minister, Johnson and former defence minister Penny Mordaunt battling to get the support of 100 lawmakers to enter a ballot on Monday to become the next prime minister.

The prospect of another Johnson premiership is a polarising issue for many in the Conservative Party, which is deeply divided after seeing off four prime ministers in six years.

For some Conservative lawmakers, Johnson is a vote-winner, able to appeal across the country with his celebrity image and brand of energetic optimism. For others he is a toxic figure who would struggle to unite the party and so might undermine efforts to build a stable leadership to calm rattled financial markets.