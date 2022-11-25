UN rights boss says Russian strikes plunge millions into hardship

Moscow acknowledges attacking basic infrastructure but denies it targets civilians, saying it aims to reduce Ukraine's ability to fight and push it to negotiate. Kyiv says such attacks are a war crime.

"Millions are being plunged into extreme hardship and appalling conditions of life by these strikes," said Volker Turk in a statement. "Taken as a whole, this raises serious problems under international humanitarian law, which requires a concrete and direct military advantage for each object attacked."

In the same statement, he said the UN's preliminary analysis of videos that appeared to show Ukrainian soldiers executing Russian prisoners of war indicated they were "highly likely to be authentic".