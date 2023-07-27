‘We carry on’: How Russia’s youth see their lives and their future

Some spoke of study plans and jobs upended, others, of fear of an unknown and unpredictable future. But none of the four said there was much they could do to influence Russia's direction.

Instead, as one young man put it, there was nothing to do but adjust to a new reality and "carry on."

The interviews have been condensed and edited for clarity.

Sabina, 23, from Abkhazia, a breakaway region in northern Georgia where Russia fought a brief war in 2008, who studied data journalism at Moscow's Higher School of Economics.

Before 2022 I had thoughts that I could go somewhere to study, enrol in а universitу (abroad). I wanted to enrol in a university in Finland but kept putting it off, though I wanted it so much.Now it seems that I should not go anywhere. Not without my family, at least. Because, OK, I might go away, but who knows what happens next. Something might happen to them if they don't leave the country with me.

It seems that now we are making a choice: on which side of the border we remain. You are either on one side or the other. And it's a final choice.

Maxim Lukyanenko, 20, a student from Krasnodar in southern Russia studying foreign languages and intercultural communication at the Higher School of Economics, and a founder of 'White Raven,' a patriotic, pro-military organisationI have an optimistic point of view, so for me it's an opportunity to learn something new. Europe has closed down (for us), let's set our sights to Asia. There are lots of great things there.

I plan to study a master's course in China…I think they are very interesting people, an interesting nation. In general, Russia does need to strengthen ties with China. They are top blokes, we need to learn something from them. And to teach them something, of course.

Konstantin Konkov, 23, studied biology at Moscow State University, elected last year as an independent candidate to Moscow's municipal council.

I'm mostly into public activism, for the most part politics and ecology… We set up neighbourhood clean-ups. We help animal shelters. We collect aid for refugees.

Of course, studying abroad to gain some knowledge and then put it into practice here is a rather tempting idea. But at the moment I feel that I'm needed here. And since I was elected a municipal deputy, for the next five years I plan to stay here, in my district, helping people as much as possible.