Russia's Kursk, Belgorod regions come under fire from Ukraine: governors

Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions came under fire from Ukrainian forces across the border in the early hours of Wednesday, the regions' governors said, adding that no casualties were reported.

"The town of Valuyki is under fire from Ukraine's armed forces," Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on the Telegram messaging app at 07:36 am local time (0436 GMT).

He did not specify whether it was rocket fire, artillery shelling or some other form of attack.

"Air defence system worked, but there is destruction on the ground," Gladkov said.