Amsterdam to ban cannabis outdoors in red-light district

Smoking the drug in the streets will be prohibited in a canal-lined section of town where there are brothels, sex shops and strip clubs, the city council said in a statement on Thursday.

The move was called an "historic intervention" by Dutch Amsterdam's "Het Parool" newspaper and city council said the ban may be extended to the terraces of cannabis coffee shops at a later date.

It is part of a campaign by Amsterdam's first female mayor, Femke Halsema, to make the neighbourhood more liveable for residents. The area draws millions of tourists every year, but also attracts crime.