    Ukraine has harvested 17.5m tonnes of grain so far, traders and ministry say

    Ukrainian farmers get an average yield of 3.64 tonnes per hectare, the traders and the country’s agriculture ministry said

    Ukrainian farmers have threshed 17.5 million tonnes of the 2022 grain harvest so far with an average yield of 3.64 tonnes per hectare, the Ukrainian grain traders union UGA and the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

    The union's statement said the volume included 12.6 million tonnes of wheat with an average yield of 3.6 tonnes per hectare and 4.4 million tonnes of barley with a yield of 3.38 tonnes per hectare.

    The UGA said that farmers also harvested 2.5 million tonnes of rapeseed with a yield of 2.68 tonnes per hectare.

    The ministry said farmers had harvested 4.8 million hectares of grain and the area included 3.5 million hectares of wheat, 1.3 million hectares of barley and 101,000 hectares of peas.

    It said Ukraine's southern Odesa and Mykolaiv regions had almost completed the 2022 wheat harvest.

    Ukraine, a major global grain grower and exporter, harvested a record 86 million tonnes of grain in 2021. That included 42.1 million tonnes of corn and 32.2 million tonnes of wheat.

    The government has said that this year's harvest could fall to about 65-67 million tonnes of grain and oilseeds.

