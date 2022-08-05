Ukraine has harvested 17.5m tonnes of grain so far, traders and ministry say

Ukrainian farmers have threshed 17.5 million tonnes of the 2022 grain harvest so far with an average yield of 3.64 tonnes per hectare, the Ukrainian grain traders union UGA and the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The union's statement said the volume included 12.6 million tonnes of wheat with an average yield of 3.6 tonnes per hectare and 4.4 million tonnes of barley with a yield of 3.38 tonnes per hectare.

The UGA said that farmers also harvested 2.5 million tonnes of rapeseed with a yield of 2.68 tonnes per hectare.