    One dead, another injured after shots fired at Austrian barracks

    The exchange of fire occurred at an airfield barracks in the Austrian town of Wiener Neustadt

    Published : 6 Jan 2023, 09:25 AM
    Updated : 6 Jan 2023, 09:25 AM

    A soldier was killed and another injured after an exchange of fire at an airfield barracks in the Austrian town of Wiener Neustadt on Friday, a Defence Ministry spokesperson said.

    "In the airfield barracks in Wr Neustadt, the guard soldier was killed and another soldier injured in an exchange of fire shortly before 07:00 today," ministry spokesperson Michael Bauer tweeted.

    Austrian news agency APA reported that the soldier on guard duty had opened fire during an apparent argument and that he was then shot by the higher-ranking military officer.

