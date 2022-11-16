Millennium-old Viking ships shored up for Oslo move

The new building is necessary to protect the wooden ships, two of which date from the ninth century and the third from the tenth century, which are at the mercy of temperature changes and humidity in the current museum.

But the vibrations caused by construction are also a threat to ships so fragile their weight alone is enough to cause them to crumble. The engineers are building steel girders around them to protect them during the upheaval.

"If we keep displaying them as they stand today they will end up in pieces," said Haakon Gloerstad, director of the Museum of Cultural History, which owns the Viking Ship Museum.