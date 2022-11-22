Russian envoy urges restraint by Turkey in Syria

Russia has called on Turkey to show restraint in its use of "excessive" military force in Syria and to keep tensions from escalating, Russian news agencies cited a Russian envoy to Syria envoy as saying on Tuesday.

"We will call on our Turkish colleagues to show certain restraint in order to prevent an escalation of tension, not only in the northern and northeastern regions of Syria, but throughout the entire territory," the envoy, Alexander Lavrentyev, said according to Russia's RIA state news agency .