    বাংলা

    Russians take language test to avoid expulsion from Latvia

    The government now demands a language test from the 20,000 people in the country holding Russian passports, mostly elderly and female

    Reuters
    Published : 8 May 2023, 08:27 AM
    Updated : 8 May 2023, 08:27 AM

    In a Stalinist skyscraper which dominates the skyline of Latvia's capital, dozens of elderly Russians wait to take a basic Latvian language test as a proof of loyalty to a country where they have lived for decades.

    Clutching red Russian passports, the participants, mostly women, read their notes for last minute revision, fearing they may be expelled from the Baltic country if they fail.

    Speaking Russian instead of Latvian has not been a problem until now, but the war in Ukraine changed the picture. Last year's election campaign was dominated by questions of national identity and security concerns.

    The government now demands a language test from the 20,000 people in the country holding Russian passports, mostly elderly and female, as the loyalty of Russian citizens is a worry, said Dmitrijs Trofimovs, state secretary at the Interior Ministry.

    "(If I am deported), I would have nowhere to go, I have lived here for 40 years," said Valentina Sevastjanova, 70, a former English teacher and Riga guide after her final Latvian lesson in a private school in central Riga, ready for when she takes her own exam.

    "I took the Russian passport in 2011 to easily visit my sick parents in Belarus. They are gone now."

    Sevastjanova was in class of 11 women, aged 62 to 74, taking the three month crash course. Each applied for Russian passports after independent Latvia re-emerged in 1991 from the ashes of the Soviet Union.

    It made them eligible for retirement at 55, a pension from Russia, and visa-free travel to Russia and Belarus.

    But after Russia invaded Ukraine last February, Latvia switched off Russian TV channels, crushed a Soviet World War Two monument and is now working towards eliminating education in Russian.

    This has left many of Latvia's ethnic Russians, who make up about a quarter of its population of 1.9 million, feeling they may be losing their place in society, where speaking solely Russian has been acceptable for decades.

    Russian citizens under 75 who do not pass the test by the end of the year will be given reasonable time to leave, Trofimovs said. If they do not leave, they could face a "forced expulsion".

    "They voluntary decided to take the citizenship not of Latvia but of another state," he said. He said the test was needed because Russian authorities justified their invasion of Ukraine by the need to protect Russian nationals abroad.

    "I think that learning Latvian is right, but this pressure is wrong," Sevastjanova said.

    "People live in a Russian environment. They speak with (only) Russians. Why not? It's a large diaspora", she said. "There are Russian-speaking workplaces. There are Russian newspapers, television, radio. You can converse in Russian in shops and markets - Latvians easily switch to Russian."

    To pass, they need to understand basic Latvian phrases and speak in simple sentences, such as "I would like to have a dinner and I would like to choose fish, not meat", said Liene Voronenko, head of Latvia's National Centre of Education, which conducts the exams.

    "I love learning languages, and I expected to be learning French in retirement. But now I end up learning Latvian instead. Oh well – why not?" Sevastjanova said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky speaks during a news conference, in Riga, Latvia Apr 21, 2023. REUTERS
    China says it respects sovereignty of ex-Soviet states
    The Chinese foreign ministry issued the statement after comments by the country’s envoy to Paris triggered an uproar among European capitals
    FILE PHOTO: India's Rohit Sharma receives the Border Gavaskar trophy after winning the test series against Australia in March 2023. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo
    Gavaskar suggests IPL break for struggling Rohit
    Mumbai Indians captain Rohit fell for his 16th duck in IPL in Saturday's defeat by Chennai Super Kings
    Cricket - Second Test - Pakistan v England - Multan International Cricket Stadium, Multan, Pakistan - Dec 11, 2022. Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq plays a shot.
    Pakistan should not experiment with middle-order, says Imam
    The middle order has not enjoyed the same success as top order, with batters between No. 4 and No. 7 averaging just 26.9 since the 2019 ODI World Cup
    Cricket - England v Sri Lanka, Third Test - Colombo, Sri Lanka - Nov 25, 2018. England's Ben Foakes (L) watches his shot next to Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella.
    Sri Lanka whitewash Ireland with 2nd innings victory
    It is Ireland's sixth successive Test defeat since becoming a full-member of the International Cricket Council in 2018

    Opinion

    The message of hope and peace
    Tasneem Hossain
    Recession or not, US economy is losing momentum
    John Kemp
    Smoldering Iran nuclear crisis risks catching fire
    Global ammunition race may decide Ukraine war
    Peter Apps