Zelensky takes pitch for weapons, EU membership talks to Brussels

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky prepared to lobby European leaders on Thursday at a summit in Brussels for more weapons in the fight against Russia and a quick start to EU membership talks for his country.

In addition to attending an EU summit, Zelensky was due to address the European Parliament during his visit to the Belgian capital, the third stop on a European trip.

While the Ukrainian leader is unlikely to secure immediate pledges to satisfy his requests, the visit gives him a chance to make his case in person with the EU's 27 national leaders for the first time since Russia's invasion nearly one year ago on Feb 24, 2022.

The trip was only Zelensky's second known time out of his country since the war began and followed a surprise visit to Washington in December.

The president started on Wednesday in London, where he won a British pledge to train Ukrainian pilots on advanced NATO fighter jets from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.