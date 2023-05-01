    বাংলা

    Russia strikes rail hub in eastern Ukraine in new air attack

    Ukraine said 15 of 18 cruise missiles were successfully shot down, shielding the capital Kyiv and other major cities where air raid sirens rang

    Dan Peleschuk
    Published : 1 May 2023, 09:40 AM
    Updated : 1 May 2023, 09:40 AM

    Russia fired missiles at targets across Ukraine in its second major air strike in three days, setting a huge blaze in a southeastern district where officials said on Monday 34 people were wounded and dozens of homes damaged overnight.

    Ukraine said 15 of 18 cruise missiles were successfully shot down, shielding the capital Kyiv and other major cities where air raid sirens rang. The only reports of widespread damage were in Pavlohrad, a railway hub behind the southern and eastern fronts.

    A Russian-installed official in occupied Zaporizhzhia region, posting images from Pavlohrad of the huge blaze, said Russian forces had struck military targets there.

    Ukrainian officials also released images of a scorched wasteland, and said an industrial enterprise was hit, which they did not identify. Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk region council, said the attack had damaged 19 apartment blocks, 25 houses, three schools, three kindergartens and several shops.

    The 34 wounded included three children, he said.

    The attacks came just three days after Russia killed 23 civilians with a missile that hit a high-rise apartment building in the city of Uman, part of its first big countrywide volley of air strikes in nearly two months.

    Russia appears to have returned to its winter tactic of major countrywide air strikes as Ukraine prepares to launch a counteroffensive to retake occupied land in the south and east.

    On Saturday, an apparent Ukrainian drone hit a fuel storage depot in Sevastopol, base of the Russian navy in Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014. Kyiv said the blaze was part of its preparations for its offensive.

    After five months of a Russian assault that secured little new territory despite the bloodiest ground combat of the war, Kyiv is preparing to unleash its counterattack using hundreds of armoured vehicles and tanks supplied by the West.

    "Around 2:30 am (1130 GMT), the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from strategic aviation planes," Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said.

    The city administration for Kyiv said no civilian casualties or damage were reported from the overnight air strikes in the capital.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukraine's national flag colours are seen painted on a rooftop of a building near Kyiv, Ukraine, Apr 22, 2023.
    Air defences shoot down 15 of 18 missiles launched at Ukraine
    Ukrainian media also reported blasts in the Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions.
    Medics carry an injured man from a site of an apartment building damaged by a Russian military strike, in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Apr 14, 2023.
    8 dead in Sloviansk strike as Ukrainians 'pull back' in Bakhmut
    Assessment by Britain's military said Russia had been pouring in new resources in a bid to capture Bakhmut
    Relatives of killed people react at a site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Uman, Cherkasy region, Ukraine, Apr 28, 2023.
    Russia kills 25 in biggest Ukraine air strikes for nearly 2 months
    Officials said at least 23 civilians were killed, including four children, with an estimated 109 people living in the part of the block that was hit
    Rescuers carry a body covered with a bag as they work at the site of a heavily damaged residential building hit by a Russian missile, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Uman, Cherkasy region, Ukraine, Apr 28, 2023.
    Russia attacks cities across Ukraine, 17 dead
    It was not clear what Russia was targeting in Friday's attacks though it has regularly struck civilian infrastructure

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury