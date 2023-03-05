    বাংলা

    Woman and two children killed in Russian shelling in southern Ukraine

    A house in Kherson's Poniativka village was hit by Russian mortar shelling, the head of Ukraine's presidential office said

    Reuters
    Published : 5 March 2023, 12:32 PM
    Updated : 5 March 2023, 12:32 PM

    A woman and two children were killed in Russian mortar shelling of a village in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, the head of Ukraine's presidential office said on Sunday.

    "Mortar shelling of Poniativka village in Kherson region. A private house was hit," Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

    "Russian terrorists continue to kill civilians," he said, providing no additional details of the attack.

    Kherson was occupied by Russian troops from the early days of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine until its recapture by Kyiv's forces in November.

    Since its liberation, the city has regularly been shelled from Russian positions across the Dnipro river.

    RELATED STORIES
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during an Oral Questions session at the House of Commons in London, Britain, Mar 01, 2023.
    Sunak: If you come to UK illegally, you will not be able to stay
    Last year, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed a deal to send tens of thousands of migrants more than 4,000 miles away to Rwanda
    A Ukrainian serviceman fires an automatic grenade launcher, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the front line city of Bakhmut, in Donetsk region, Ukraine March 3, 2023.
    Ukraine forces defending Bakhmut under severe pressure: UK
    Ukraine is reinforcing the area with elite units, while regular Russian army and Wagner group have made further advances into Bakhmut's northern suburbs, Britain says
    Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary force, speaks in Paraskoviivka, Ukraine in this still image from an undated video released on March 3, 2023.
    Russia's Wagner boss publishes video showing coffins of dead
    The footage shows men in uniform nailing wooden coffins shut and loading them onto a truck
    A protester prepares to use a firework against riot police during a demonstration in front of the parliament building following the collision of two trains, near the city of Larissa, in Athens, Greece, Mar 3, 2023.
    Greece to wrap up search at train crash site
    The disaster has triggered an outpouring of anger and protests across the country, as well as a sharp focus on safety standards across its railway system

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher