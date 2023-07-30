At Europe's big banks, women make some gains despite Rose exit

Alison Rose's resignation from NatWest leaves just one woman in charge of a major western European bank, highlighting an acute gender imbalance that persists across the sector despite pledges to increase female representation.

But while Rose's departure means Europe's 25 biggest banks by assets are still 96% male-run, an analysis by Reuters has found that broader executive management teams have become slightly more balanced since last year.

Top management teams at Europe's largest lenders are now 30.6% female, data compiled shows, up from 25.6% for the same group of banks in early 2022.