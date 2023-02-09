Kremlin says world must know the truth about Nord Stream blasts

The Kremlin on Thursday said the world must know the truth about who blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines and that there should be an international probe of the sabotage after a US investigative journalist said US navy divers blew them up.

A sharp drop in pressure on both pipelines was registered on Sept. 26 and seismologists detected explosions, triggering a wave of speculation about sabotage to one of Russia's most important energy corridors.

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh cited an unidentified source as saying that US navy divers had destroyed the pipelines with explosives at the behest of US President Joe Biden. The report could not be corroborated. The White House on dismissed the Hersh report.