Fog-shrouded Kyiv recovers after Russia strikes, power restored to 6 million

Ukrainian officials said Russia fired more than 70 missiles on Friday in one of its heaviest barrages since the Kremlin's Feb 24 invasion, forcing emergency blackouts nationwide.

Ukraine has managed to restore power to almost 6 million people in the last 24 hours, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address.

"Repair work continues without a break after yesterday's terrorist attack. ... Of course, there is still a lot of work to do to stabilize the system," he said.

"There are problems with the heat supplies. There are big problems with water supplies," Zelensky added, saying Kyiv as well as Vinnytsia and Lviv further to the west were experiencing the most difficulty.

Earlier this month, Kyiv Mayor Klitschko had warned of an "apocalypse" scenario for the capital if Russian air strikes on infrastructure continued, though he also said there was no need yet for people to evacuate.

"We are fighting and doing everything we can to make sure that this does not happen," he told Reuters on Dec 7.