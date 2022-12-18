    বাংলা

    Fog-shrouded Kyiv recovers after Russia strikes, power restored to 6 million

    A quarter of the Ukrainian capital remained without heating, but all residents were reconnected to water supply after the latest wave of Russian strikes

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Dec 2022, 06:23 AM
    Updated : 18 Dec 2022, 06:23 AM

    Basic services were being restored in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Saturday after the latest wave of Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure, as residents navigated a city gripped by fog and girded for a holiday season marked by uncertainty.

    Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a quarter of Kyiv remained without heating but that the metro system was back in service and all residents had been reconnected to water supply by early morning.

    Only around one-third of the city remained without electricity, he said, but emergency outages would still be implemented to save power. "Because the deficit of electricity is significant," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

    Ukrainian officials said Russia fired more than 70 missiles on Friday in one of its heaviest barrages since the Kremlin's Feb 24 invasion, forcing emergency blackouts nationwide.

    Ukraine has managed to restore power to almost 6 million people in the last 24 hours, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address.

    "Repair work continues without a break after yesterday's terrorist attack. ... Of course, there is still a lot of work to do to stabilize the system," he said.

    "There are problems with the heat supplies. There are big problems with water supplies," Zelensky added, saying Kyiv as well as Vinnytsia and Lviv further to the west were experiencing the most difficulty.

    Earlier this month, Kyiv Mayor Klitschko had warned of an "apocalypse" scenario for the capital if Russian air strikes on infrastructure continued, though he also said there was no need yet for people to evacuate.

    "We are fighting and doing everything we can to make sure that this does not happen," he told Reuters on Dec 7.

    In a gloomy winter haze on Saturday, officials reopened a popular pedestrian bridge that had been damaged during an earlier air strike and were setting up a smaller-than-usual Christmas tree in a central square.

    The vast space in front of the centuries-old St. Sophia Cathedral is traditionally anchored by a hulking evergreen at Christmas. But officials this year opted for a 12-metre (40-foot) artificial tree festooned with energy-saving lights powered by a generator.

    Orthodox Christians make up the majority of Ukraine's 43 million people.

    Klitschko said the tree was funded by donors and businesses, and that no public celebrations would take place.

    "I doubt this will be a true holiday," said Kyiv resident Iryna Soloychuk, who arrived with her daughter to see the tree just hours after another round of air-raid alerts wailed across the country.

    "But we should understand that we're all together, that we should help one another."

    RELATED STORIES
    Ireland's Prime Minister Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks during a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland, Mar 24, 2020.
    Varadkar set to be elected Irish PM
    He takes over from Micheál Martin under a novel rotation agreement struck between their two parties - once sworn rivals - in a 2020 coalition deal
    Rescuers work at the site of a residential building damaged by a Russian missile, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine December 16, 2022. REUTERS/Mykola Synelnykov
    Russia fires scores of missiles at Ukraine
    It fired more than 70 missiles, knocking out power in Kharkiv and forcing Kyiv to implement emergency blackouts nationwide
    People shelter inside a metro station during massive Russian missile attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine Dec 16, 2022.
    Russia rains missiles on Ukraine's infrastructure
    Russian-installed officials in occupied eastern Ukraine also report civilian casualties from Ukrainian shelling in two places
    A woman talks from the entrance to the private clinic Dator, which provides abortions, in Madrid, Spain, May 23, 2022.
    Spain passes pioneering sexual, reproductive health law
    The new law eliminates the need for those aged 16-17 to obtain the consent of a parent or guardian to abort

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher