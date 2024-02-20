    বাংলা

    Greek farmers gear up for tractor protest in Athens over rising costs

    On Monday night, farmers lined their tractors and pickups along highways and gathered at a meeting point in central Greece where they spent the night before heading to Athens

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM
    Updated : 20 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM

    Greek farmers were expected to drive into Athens with tractors on Tuesday to protest outside parliament over rising energy costs, competition from abroad and for extra financial aid to tackle the impact of recent flooding.

    Farmers unions have been in negotiations with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' conservative government for weeks, but say the measures announced so far don't go far enough to meet their concerns and so they are stepping up their actions.

    On Monday night, farmers lined their tractors and pickups along highways and gathered at a meeting point in central Greece where they spent the night before heading to Athens.

    "There are many problems, most of all the fuel and the energy costs," said one of the protesting farmers, Christos, in the central Greek region of Kastro.

    "Last year was catastrophic for farmers, we did not produce grapes, we did not produce olive oil, we produced a bit of cotton but it was bought for nothing."

    On Tuesday morning, dozens of farmers arrived by boat at the port of Piraeus from the southern island of Crete.

    The rally, scheduled for later in the day, was aimed at piling pressure on the government, which has already offered discounts on power bills and a one-year extension of a tax rebate for agricultural diesel to the end of 2024.

    The government reiterated on Monday that it is willing to discuss a more permanent tax rebate scheme in the future, but it had no fiscal room for any further concessions this year. Greece has been recovering from a decade-long financial crisis.

    "I think farmers acknowledge this and know very well that the government has probably exceeded even their expectations, especially on the power bills issue," Mitsotakis said during an interview with Greek Star TV on Monday evening.

    Farmers in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland and Italy have staged similar protests.

    "We'll see if there is anything else at the bottom of the barrel," said protesting farmer Dimitris Tsarouchas.

    RELATED STORIES
    A farmer sprays pesticides on a Boro field in a village in Naogaon, a hub of rice farming.
    February 8, 2024
    News in photos: 8 February
    Office workers walk to work during morning peak hour commute in the central business district in Singapore March 24, 2016.
    Singapore's budget to focus on jobs
    Economists project the fiscal position to be expansionary, with DBS expecting expect an overall fiscal deficit of 0.4% of GDP, and UOB estimating a deficit of 1.2%
    Farmer Azizul, who cultivates cauliflower in Tangail's Jhatibari village, carries a basket brimming with colourful produce on his head.
    February 3, 2024
    News in photos: 3 February
    French farmers block the A61 highway with their tractors to protest over price pressures, taxes and green regulation, grievances shared by farmers across Europe, between Castelnaudary and Toulouse, south of France, January 24, 2024. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
    French farmers block roads to safeguard livelihoods
    Farmers say the protests, with long lines of tractors snarling roads and piles of hay dropped in front of a local prefecture, will continue as long as their demands are not met

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps