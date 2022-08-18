Venice fines 'imbecile' tourists for surfing down the Grand Canal

It did not take local police long to track them down, fine them 1,500 euros ($1,528.05) each and confiscate their surfboards worth some 25,000 euros, a statement from Brugnaro's office said.

The footage of the men surfing down the canal went viral on social media and helped the police to identify them, although the city authorities did not make public who they were.

"Thanks to everyone for the help," Brugnaro tweeted, adding that the city would press charges against the tourists and inform the consulates of their countries about their conduct.

($1 = 0.9816 euros)