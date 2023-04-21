    বাংলা

    Ukrainian food transit via Poland resumes as new rules set in

    Convoys will travel either to the Polish border or to ports to be loaded on to ships, customs officials said

    Reuters
    Published : 21 April 2023, 09:22 AM
    Updated : 21 April 2023, 09:22 AM

    The first trucks carrying Ukrainian food products including corn and eggs were bound to start transit via Poland to the Netherlands on Friday morning, a Polish customs official said, as rules allowing the shipments took effect overnight.

    The rules brought an end to a ban that was introduced without notice on April 15 leaving many companies with goods stranded across the border in Ukraine.

    "The first convoy of five escorted trucks carrying farm produce from Dorohusk border crossing is bound for the Netherlands," Justyna Pasieczynska, spokeswoman for the National Revenue Administration said.

    Several central European countries affected by a glut of Ukrainian agricultural imports that have suppressed prices for local producers have introduced bans on imports from Ukraine this week.

    Poland, the first country to act, went further by also banning the transit of such goods.

    However, on Tuesday an agreement was reached with Ukraine to allow transit to resume using sealed containers that will travel in convoys.

    Convoys will travel either to the Polish border or to ports to be loaded on to ships, customs officials said.

    RELATED STORIES
    A grain ship carrying Ukrainian grain is seen in the Black Sea, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Ukrainian port of Odesa, Ukraine November 2, 2022.
    Black Sea grain deal may be nearly over: Russia
    Russia has repeatedly said that key obstacles to its exports need to be removed
    A worker loads a truck with grain at a terminal during barley harvesting in Odesa region, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko/File Photo
    Ukraine's grain harvest seen falling to 44.3m tonnes
    In 2022, Ukraine - a major grain exporter - harvested 20.5 million tonnes of wheat, 25.6 million tonnes of corn and 5.6 million tonnes of barley
    A MiG-29 and F-35 planes are parked on a tarmac during a NATO media event at an airbase in Malbork, Poland, March 21, 2023.
    Ukraine pushes for Western warplane 'coalition'
    Zelensky said Poland had been instrumental in getting Western allies to send battle tanks to Ukraine and he believed it could play the same role in a "planes coalition"
    A truck is seen at a grain terminal during barley harvesting in Ukraine on Jun 23, 2022.
    EU plans farmer support, import curbs on Ukraine grain
    The European Commission decided to take emergency "preventive measures" for wheat, maize, sunflower seeds and rapeseed after a complaint from five countries on farmer's financial loss

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan