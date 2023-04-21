Ukrainian food transit via Poland resumes as new rules set in

"The first convoy of five escorted trucks carrying farm produce from Dorohusk border crossing is bound for the Netherlands," Justyna Pasieczynska, spokeswoman for the National Revenue Administration said.

Several central European countries affected by a glut of Ukrainian agricultural imports that have suppressed prices for local producers have introduced bans on imports from Ukraine this week.

Poland, the first country to act, went further by also banning the transit of such goods.

However, on Tuesday an agreement was reached with Ukraine to allow transit to resume using sealed containers that will travel in convoys.