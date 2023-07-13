Serbia bans anti-Putin activist from entering country

Serbian police on Thursday banned Petr Nikitin, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, from entering the country, a Belgrade-based lawyer said.

Nikitin, a founder of the Russian Democratic Society, which opposes Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was denied entry to Serbia where has lived since 2016.

Cedomir Stojkovic, a lawyer who represents Nikitin, said the decision was made following a request to police from Serbia's Security and Information Agency (BIA) seeking "a protective measure of expulsion of a foreigner".

"This is unlawful as Nikitin's children are here, this is a separation of a family, he is a resident, but the police can nevertheless deport him," Stojkovic said.