France to dive deeper for undersea security after Nord Stream attacks

The hybrid nature of Russia's war in Ukraine, on the edge of Europe, highlights the continent's vulnerabilities.

"That goes for very deep-water cables and that also goes for space," French President Emmanuel Macron told the Prague summit.

'SEABED WARFARE'

Nokia subsidiary ASN and Orange’s division Orange Marine are the two main companies installing and repairing France's submarine telecoms cables.

Orange Marine declined to comment. Officials at ASN, which also produces fibre cables, were not available for comment.

Just 10 days before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, France unveiled a "seabed warfare strategy".

It includes French industrial firms developing AUVs and ROVs capable of diving to depths of 6,000 metres so that by 2025 France can have one of each in service, and more by 2028.

In the immediate term, Paris has set aside 11 million euros ($10.66 million) to obtain an AUV and ROV "off the shelf" from a foreign firm, the two military sources said. They were expected to be operational by the end of 2022 or early next year.

They played down the risk of saboteurs being able to paralyse a world power like France.

"Before losing communications between the United States and Europe you'd need to cut a lot of cables," one of the officials said.

"The people it would disturb the most are the traders who count on a micro second, but unless you invest heavily on the stock market, you won't notice the difference if a cable is cut."