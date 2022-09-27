After high profile sacking, UK civil servants fear for jobs under Truss

REGRETTABLE DECISIONS

It is a sea change that has rattled some politicians and investors, with Kerslake worrying that the new prime minister might want it to become more akin to the US political system where many top jobs change hands when there is a new president.

A government spokesperson said: "The civil service is focused on delivering for the citizens of the UK - growing the economy, tackling the cost of living and making sure people get the NHS (National Health Service) services they need."

On possible strike action, the spokesperson said the government was "fully committed" to engagement and that "industrial action should always be a last resort".

Kwarteng's first fiscal package -- containing tax cuts and tax breaks that critics said benefitted the wealthiest and were not funded in the short term -- came without an independent assessment from the Office for Budget Responsibility, which scrutinises government spending.

US investment bank JPMorgan highlighted how the undermining of key institutions -- from the independence of the Bank of England and judiciary, to the independent monitoring of fiscal choices -- had fuelled market scepticism of government policy.

"In our view, that distrust is entirely justified," it said.

Truss has said she wanted to review the mandate of the Bank of England but then rowed back by repeating that the new government supported the bank's independence. On the judiciary, the Conservative government have long criticised what it calls "activist lawyers" for frustrating the removal of migrants.

Some civil servants agree with the markets, and have become so disgruntled they are quitting their jobs, according to anecdotal accounts from several people in the service or those who have recently left.

Others fear there will be more cuts as the government tries to balance the books and several are tired after the ever-changing government, with the Conservatives on their fourth prime minister in just over six years.

"I think the whole attitude towards civil servants from the political side is worsening," said one former civil servant on condition of anonymity. "There's definitely a sense that things are worse under Truss."

Serwotka said in a survey, his union, which began a strike ballot of more than 150,000 civil servants on Monday, found that 50% of members said they were trying to get new jobs.

"It's a very chilling atmosphere," he told Reuters.

Former civil servants such as Kerslake fear for its future.

"I call it the 'how high' phase, which is ministers saying jump and civil servants say how high," Kerslake said. "And that is a risky thing, because it's then that ... bad decisions get made, ones we live to regret."