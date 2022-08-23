Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine

Russia's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine has left tens of thousands of dead, displaced millions and sown economic strife across the world.

Following are the main impacts of the war as it enters its seventh month:

DEATH

Since Feb 24, 5,587 civilians have been recorded as killed and 7,890 as injured, though the actual casualties are much higher, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Aug 22.

Most of those killed or injured were the victims of explosive weapons such as artillery, missile and air strikes, the OHCHR said.

Separately, the head of Ukraine's armed forces, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said on Aug. 22 that nearly 9,000 Ukrainian military personnel had been killed in the war, the first death toll provided by the military top brass since the invasion. Read full story He provided no details.

Russia has not said how many of its soldiers have been killed.

US intelligence estimates that some 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed so far in Ukraine and three times that number wounded - equal to the total Soviet death toll during Moscow's occupation of Afghanistan in 1979-1989.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine began in 2014 after a pro-Russian president was toppled in Ukraine's Maidan Revolution and Russia annexed Crimea, with Russian-backed forces fighting Ukraine's armed forces.