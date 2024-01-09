French PM Borne resigns, Macron to name new government

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and former agriculture minister Julien Denormandie have also been mentioned by pundits as possible options.

The change in prime minister will not necessarily lead to a shift in political tack, but rather signal a desire to move beyond the pension and immigration reforms and focus on new priorities, including hitting full employment.

A soft-spoken career bureaucrat who served numerous Socialist Party ministers before joining Macron's governments, Borne had been prime minister since May 2022.

Aged 62, she was only the second woman to serve in the post.

Macron and his government, led by Borne, have struggled to deal with a more turbulent parliament to pass laws since losing their absolute majority shortly after Macron was reelected for a second mandate in 2022.