Europe gas prices dip on strong LNG supply, improved nuclear power output

Gas supply from Britain’s LNG terminals was forecast at 76 million cubic metres (mcm)/day on Monday, up from around 60 mcm the previous day, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Nine LNG tankers are currently scheduled to arrive in Britain by the end of the month.

“The weakness in Asia JKM (LNG) prices ... guarantees LNG supply to Europe will remain strong in the near future,” analysts at Engie EnergyScan said.

Asian spot LNG prices fell last week on healthy inventory levels and as mild weather eased demand in the region.

The return to service of some French nuclear plants was expected to help curb gas demand for power generation in Europe.

The Paluel 1, Paluel 3, Belleville 1, Bugey 2 and Nogent 1 reactors, accounting for more than 6 gigawatts of capacity have all returned to service since Friday, French grid data showed.

“French nuclear capacity rising back above 30 GW can ease some power sector demand while renewable production will increase from the weekend and into next week,” analysts at Refinitiv said in a daily research note.