Russian missile kills three women at Ukrainian 'invincibility point'

A Russian missile slammed into an "invincibility point" set up to offer refuge for Ukrainian civilians, killing at least three women, local officials said on Friday.

Four other civilians were also killed during the night, local officials said. The dead included two people killed in heavy Russian shelling of the Sumy region on northern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said.

The invincibility point that was hit overnight in the city of Kostiantynivka in the eastern Donetsk region was one of many such shelters created by authorities across Ukraine to provide access to electricity, heating, water and other basic services.