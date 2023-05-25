Car crashes into Downing Street gates, one arrested: London police

A car collided on Thursday with the front gates of Downing Street, where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office and residence is based, London police said, adding one person had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

"At around 16:20hrs a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall. Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving," police said in a statement. "There are no reports of any injuries."