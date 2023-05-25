    বাংলা

    Car crashes into Downing Street gates, one arrested: London police

    Police initially put in place a cordon blocking traffic along Whitehall, a main road running past Downing Street where several government departments are based

    Reuters
    Published : 25 May 2023, 04:32 PM
    Updated : 25 May 2023, 04:32 PM

    A car collided on Thursday with the front gates of Downing Street, where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office and residence is based, London police said, adding one person had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

    "At around 16:20hrs a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall. Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving," police said in a statement. "There are no reports of any injuries."

    Police said enquiries were ongoing.

    A Reuters witness said there was a small vehicle outside the gate, with its doors and trunk open. BBC television footage showed the vehicle approaching the gate at a low speed.

    Sunak's office declined to comment.

    Police initially put in place a cordon blocking traffic along Whitehall, a main road running past Downing Street where several government departments are based.

    The current terrorism threat level in Britain is "substantial", meaning an attack is considered likely.

    RELATED STORIES
    Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech, during a Business Connect event in London, Britain, Apr 24, 2023.
    UK to ban Russian diamonds at G7 in fresh round of sanctions
    Britain is also targeting an additional 86 people and companies from Russian president's military industrial complex
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister's Questions, at the House of Commons in London, Britain, April 26, 2023.
    UK govt rejects criticism that Brexit has failed
    The government, led by Brexit-supporting Sunak, says Britain is prospering with new-found freedoms
    Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech, during a Business Connect event in London, Britain, Apr 24, 2023.
    Rishi Sunak wants EU deal on passport checks to ease delays
    He is hoping to build on improved relations with the EU to reach an agreement to let Britons use EU e-gates for passport checks, which would speed up border crossings
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends a press conference following the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima, western Japan, May 21, 2023.
    Hiroshima's savoury pancake wins new fan in UK's Sunak
    Sunak told reporters he "particularly enjoyed" having the okonomiyaki during his visit

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk