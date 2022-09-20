Britain's Truss faces whirlwind week as politics resumes after queen funeral

British politics returns to centre stage on Tuesday after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, with Prime Minister Liz Truss signalling her priorities by flying to her first major summit and rushing out measures to try to avert an economic slump.

Since the queen's death on Sept 8, politics - or at least the discussion of its ins and outs - has been on pause for a period of national mourning, out of respect for a monarch who reigned for 70 years.

The timing of the political pause was frustrating for some in government, coming after a two-month leadership campaign and when Britain risks falling into a lengthy recession and faces an energy crisis that threatens the finances of millions.

But it has, according to sources, allowed some of Truss's ministers time to get established in their new departments and fine tune their policies. It just makes for a busy week ahead.

New policies will be crammed in during the few days at the end of the week in parliament, which government hopes will sit for an additional day on Friday before breaking up for the annual season of party conferences.

They will include a support package to help businesses cope with rising energy prices, a statement on possibly cutting waiting times for treatment at Britain's state-run National Health Service and much promised tax cuts to try to spur growth.