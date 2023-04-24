Czech Republic looks to supply Vietnam more aircraft, radars

Of the 15 companies that composed the Czech business delegation, four were security firms. They were Czechoslovak Group, Colt CZ Group, Omnipol and STV GROUP, the official said.

The four companies did not reply to requests for comment.

Omnipol has a minority stake in Aero Vodochody and owns Aircraft Industries, the Czech maker of L 410 NG cargo aircraft, whose sale was also discussed last week with Vietnamese military procurement officers, the official said. Similar talks were held in past days with Indonesian civilian officials and Philippines counterparts, as part of the Czech delegation's tour of Asian countries.

Omnipol officials also held talks in Vietnam about the possible sale of dual-use radars to be installed in civilian and military airports, the official said.

In Hanoi, STV Group and Czechoslovak Group discussed possible contracts to upgrade Vietnam's Soviet-made tanks and armoured vehicles with advanced technologies including communication equipment.

Under those contracts, the companies could also provide spare parts and maintenance, the source said, noting that talks were still preliminary and no new deal was signed last week.

An executive at Excalibur Army, which is part of the Czechoslovak Group, said talks on possible deliveries of new armoured vehicles, rocket launchers and howitzers were progressing very slowly.

The Vietnam foreign ministry and the Czech embassy in Hanoi had no immediate comment.

Possible sales of firearms were also discussed with Colt CZ Group, the Czech holding company that owns the long-established US carbine and rifle maker, the source said.