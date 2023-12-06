Prince Harry challenges 'unfair treatment' over UK security in London court

Harry would be treated in a "bespoke" manner, and "occasionally" be included within the cohort of individuals receiving publicly-funded protection, Eadie said.

The prince has often spoken out about his fears for the safety of his family, and has regularly hit out at press intrusion -- which he blames for the death of his mother Princess Diana, who was killed when her chauffeur-driven car crashed as it sped away from chasing paparazzi in Paris in 1997.

Last year, Britain's former counter-terrorism police chief said there had been credible threats made against Harry and Meghan by far-right extremists.

Eadie said in his written submissions said the committee was aware of "the wider ‘impact’ following the tragic death of (Harry's) mother".

The judge, Peter Lane, has ruled that only the opening statements in the case could be held in public, with the vast bulk of the hearings over the coming two and a half days held in private to prevent security measures being compromised.

In her heavily redacted written submission, Fatima said there had been "a recent heightened threat" in June this year when Harry gave evidence at the High Court in a privacy case against Mirror Group Newspapers.

In May, the High Court ruled against Harry after he challenged the government's refusal to allow to him pay for his own police protection instead.

Lawyers for the police and the government successfully argued it would be wrong to allow the fifth-in-line to the throne to pay, as it would mean wealthy individuals were able to "buy" specially trained serving officers to act as private bodyguards.