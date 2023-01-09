Ukraine says its forces repel constant Russian attacks in east

Ukrainian forces are repelling constant Russian attacks on Bakhmut and other towns in the eastern region of Donbas, Ukrainian authorities said on Monday, after denying Kremlin claims of 600 soldiers killed in a missile strike.

Russia launched seven missile strikes, 31 air strikes and 73 attacks from salvo rocket launchers in the past day, the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said in a daily report.

Ukrainian forces repelled attacks on 14 settlements, including Bakhmut, it added.

"Bakhmut is holding on despite everything," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in nightly video remarks on Sunday.

"And even though most of the town has been destroyed by Russian strikes, our soldiers are repelling constant Russian attempts to advance."

The nearby town of Soledar was holding on, "even though there is even greater destruction and things are very difficult", he added.