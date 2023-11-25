Relief and sadness for Palestinian prisoners freed in Gaza hostage deal

For the families of Palestinian detainees freed by Israel under a hostage deal agreed with the Islamist group Hamas, Friday brought relief tinged with sadness at the fighting that is set to continue in Gaza after the expiry of a four-day truce.

Thirty nine Palestinian women and minors detained on various charges were freed under an accord brokered by Qatar that also saw the release of 13 Israeli hostages seized by Hamas gunmen during their assault on Israel last month.

"There is no real joy, even this little joy we feel as we wait," said Sawsan Bkeer, the mother of 24-year-old Palestinian prisoner Marah Bkeer, jailed for eight years on knife and assault charges in 2015. Israeli police were seen raiding her Jerusalem home before her daughter was released.

"We are still afraid to feel happy and at the same time, we do not have it in us to be happy due to what is happening in Gaza," she said.

More than 100 more Palestinian prisoners are due to be released over the coming four days and more may be freed if the truce is extended.

In Beitunia, a city near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, a large crowd, mostly of young men, greeted freed prisoners by cheering, honking car horns and marching in the street carrying Palestinian flags.

Some in the crowd also carried the flag of the Hamas militant group that rules blockaded Gaza and chanted in support of Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson of the group's armed wing.