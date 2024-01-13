    বাংলা

    US, UK defend strikes on Yemen's Houthis as legal under international law

    The operation was designed to disrupt and degrade the Houthis' ability to continue the reckless attacks, an official said

    Jonathan Landayand Daphne PsaledakisReuters
    Published : 13 Jan 2024, 05:14 AM
    Updated : 13 Jan 2024, 05:14 AM

    The United States and Britain on Friday defended to the UN Security Council the legality of strikes they launched against Yemen's Houthis for attacking Red Sea shipping while Russia and China accused the Western allies of raising regional tensions.

    Russia called the US and British operation disproportionate and illegal.

    Other countries expressed concerns that the US and British strikes against 28 locations would stoke regional tensions, already high over Israel's offensive against Gaza's ruling Hamas Islamists.

    The exchanges came during a Security Council debate on the US and British operation carried out after months of drone and missile attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthis on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

    The Houthis, who seized much of Yemen in a civil war, say their attacks are in support of Hamas.

    US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the strikes by the US and Britain, part of a US-led multinational naval coalition, were consistent with international law and the UN Charter.

    The operation was designed "to disrupt and degrade the Houthis' ability to continue the reckless attacks against vessels and commercial shipping," she said.

    The United States, she continued, would continue pursuing a diplomatic response while seeking to defend commercial shipping.

    More than 2,000 ships have been forced by the Houthi attacks to divert from the Red Sea since November.

    "We took limited, necessary and proportionate action in self-defence alongside the United States with the non-operational support of the Netherlands, Canada, Bahrain and Australia," said British Ambassador Susan Woodward.

    Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia charged that the US and British strikes violated international law and raised regional tensions.

    "It's one thing defending commercial shipping, attacks on which are unacceptable, but another when you're disproportionately and illegally bombing another state," he said.

    Zhang Jun, China's UN envoy, said the Security Council had not authorised the use of force against Yemen.

    The US and British operation "not only caused infrastructure destruction and civilian casualties, but have also resulted in heightened security risks in the Red Sea," he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    RAF Typhoon aircraft returns to RAF Akrotiri after striking military targets in Yemen during the US-led coalition operation, aimed at the Iran-backed Houthi militia that has been targeting international shipping in the Red Sea, in Cyprus, in this handout picture released on Jan 12, 2024. Sgt Lee Goddard/UK MOD/Handout via REUTERS
    US carries out new strike in Yemen
    The latest strike, targeting a radar site, came a day after dozens of US and British strikes on the Iran-backed group's facilities
    An RAF Typhoon aircraft takes off to join the US-led coalition from RAF Akrotiri to conduct air strikes against military targets in Yemen, aimed at the Iran-backed Houthi militia that has been targeting international shipping in the Red Sea, in Cyprus, in this handout picture released on January 12, 2024.
    US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen
    President Joe Biden cautioned in a statement late on Thursday he would not hesitate to take further action if needed
    The Galaxy Leader cargo ship is escorted by Houthi boats in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023. Photo credit: Houthi Military Media
    US faces tough choices amid Red Sea crisis
    The coming weeks will require the world’s merchant shipping lines and navies to find a way to reopen the Red Sea ideally without a wider conflict
    Newly recruited fighters who joined a Houthi military force intended to be sent to fight in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, march during a parade in Sanaa, Yemen Dec 2, 2023.
    Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships
    They will attack if the Iranian-backed militia is targeted by Washington

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024