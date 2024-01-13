US, UK defend strikes on Yemen's Houthis as legal under international law

The United States and Britain on Friday defended to the UN Security Council the legality of strikes they launched against Yemen's Houthis for attacking Red Sea shipping while Russia and China accused the Western allies of raising regional tensions.

Russia called the US and British operation disproportionate and illegal.

Other countries expressed concerns that the US and British strikes against 28 locations would stoke regional tensions, already high over Israel's offensive against Gaza's ruling Hamas Islamists.

The exchanges came during a Security Council debate on the US and British operation carried out after months of drone and missile attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthis on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The Houthis, who seized much of Yemen in a civil war, say their attacks are in support of Hamas.