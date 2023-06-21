Ukrainian kickboxing champion Maksym Bordus killed fighting in war

Ukrainian kickboxing champion Maksym Bordus has been killed fighting Russian forces, a website that lists athletes killed in the war said on Tuesday.

Bordus was killed on Jun 11 in "fierce fighting against Russian invaders", according to "Sport Angels", a Ukrainian website set up with the assistance of the Sports Committee that brings together NGOs and federations from non-Olympic sports.

"Every day he brought Ukraine's victory closer with a weapon in his hands, but he himself will not see it," it wrote under a photograph of Bordus posing with several medals.