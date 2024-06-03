Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 03, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

China maintains stance on disputed Gulf islands despite Iran's anger

In a statement last week, China expressed support for the efforts of the UAE to reach a "peaceful solution" to the issue of the islands - the Greater Tunb, the Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa

China maintains stance on Gulf islands despite Iran's anger
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 03 Jun 2024, 07:16 PM

Updated : 03 Jun 2024, 07:16 PM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Read More
Half-day work stoppage from public uni teachers Tuesday
Half-day work stoppage from public uni teachers Tuesday
Vinicius named player of the season
Vinicius named player of the season
Student movement icon Shafi Ahmed dies
Student movement icon Shafi Ahmed dies
Jennifer Lopez cancels 'This Is Me...Live' tour
Jennifer Lopez cancels 'This Is Me...Live' tour
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More