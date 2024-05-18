Slovak PM Fico stable but in serious condition

The central European leader underwent a two-hour surgery that raised hopes for his recovery after an assassination attempt

Slovakia's Health Minister Zuzana Dolinkova, Minister of Defense Robert Kalinak and director of the FD Roosevelt University Hospital in Banska Bystrica Miriam Lapunikova hold a press conference outside the FD Roosevelt University Hospital, where Slovak Pr

The condition of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has stabilised but remains serious, the country's health minister said on Saturday, following Wednesday's assassination attempt against the central European leader.

Slovakia's deputy prime minister also said the transfer of Fico to the capital Bratislava from the small-town hospital near the area where he was shot five times at point blank range would not take place in the coming days.

There was no need to formally take over Fico's official duties and some communication with the premier was taking place, Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak told reporters in front of the hospital where Fico was being treated.

Fico underwent a two-hour operation on Friday that increased hopes for his recovery. The attack sent shockwaves throughout Europe and raised concerns over the polarised and febrile political situation in the nation of 5.4 million people.

Slovak police have charged a man identified by prosecutors as Juraj C with attempted murder. Local news media say he is a 71-year-old former security guard at a shopping mall and the author of three collections of poetry.