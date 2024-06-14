Home +
June 14, 2024

US to impose sanctions on Israeli group that attacked Gaza aid convoys

The sanction will target Israeli group Tsav 9 for blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza

US to impose sanctions on Israeli group
A view of trucks carrying aid to Gaza that were stopped after they were damaged by Israeli settlers near a checkpoint near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 14, 2024. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 14 Jun 2024, 09:37 PM

Updated : 14 Jun 2024, 09:37 PM

