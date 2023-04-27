The ministry said it had summoned a senior US diplomat to hand over a formal note of protest against a decision by the United States to not grant visas to a group of Russian journalists meant to accompany Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the United Nations in New York this week.

Gershkovich, the US reporter, was arrested last month and accused by Russia of espionage, a charge he has denied. The United States has designated him as wrongfully detained.

Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement that it had rejected a US request to pay him a consular visit on May 11. It said it was considering other retaliatory measures against Washington over the UN visa snub, something which Lavrov said at the time Moscow would neither forgive not forget.