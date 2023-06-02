Newly approved US flights by Chinese airlines avoid Russian airspace

"There is certainly great interest on both sides in moving forward," Petsonk added.

On May 18, USDOT approved a new weekly Air China flight from Beijing to New York, a new weekly China Eastern Shanghai Los Angeles flight, a third weekly Xiamen Airlines flight from Xiamen to Los Angeles and second weekly China Southern flight from Guangzhou to Los Angeles. The Xiamen and China Southern flights were both effective May 30.

The Chinese carriers could not immediately be reached.

An emailed statement from Liu Pengyu, spokesperson in the Chinese Embassy in Washington, did not address if Chinese carriers had agreed to avoid Russian airspace for new flights.

"Direct flights are essential for increasing mutual visits between Chinese and American peoples," he said. "We hope that the restoration of more flights will do good to the flow of people and trade between the two countries."

In February, two US senators urged the Biden administration to halt Chinese airlines from flying over Russia on US routes, which gives them an advantage in fuel burn and flying time. At the time, Airlines for America, which represents major US carriers, praised the senators' push, noting longstanding industry concerns about flying over Russia.