Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 15, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Battles rage across Gaza Strip, Israel shows images of gunmen at UN site

Antagonism between Israel and the UN worsens as the Israeli army sought an explanation for footage showing armed men next to UN Palestinian relief agency vehicles

Battles rage across Gaza Strip
Displaced Palestinians, who fled their house due to Israel's military offensive, sit outside their tent, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip May 13, 2024. REUTERS

Nidal al-Mughrabi and James Mackenzie, Reuters

Published : 15 May 2024, 03:08 PM

Updated : 15 May 2024, 03:08 PM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
World food prices rise again: FAO
World food prices rise again: FAO
Read More
3 more deaths from dengue
3 more deaths from dengue
Slovak PM Fico in life-threatening condition
Slovak PM Fico in life-threatening condition
Palestinians mark 1948 Nakba
Palestinians mark 1948 Nakba
Govt seeks export boost beyond incentives
Govt seeks export boost beyond incentives
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More