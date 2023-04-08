China starts drills around Taiwan after US Speaker meeting

The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said it had started the combat readiness patrols and "Joint Sword" exercises around Taiwan, having said earlier it would be holding them in the Taiwan Strait and to the north, south and east of Taiwan "as planned".

"This is a serious warning to the Taiwan independence separatist forces and external forces' collusion and provocation, and it is a necessary action to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," it said in a short statement.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said it was monitoring the situation, maintaining a high degree of vigilance and would respond appropriately to defend the island's security.

China was using Tsai's US visit "as an excuse to carry out military exercises, which has seriously damaged regional peace, stability and security", the ministry said in a statement.

"The military will respond with a calm, rational and serious attitude, and will stand guard and monitor in accordance with the principles of 'not escalating nor disputes' to defend national sovereignty and national security."