Heatwaves to hit China from east to west as almanac's 'big heat' day looms

China will suffer the return of more heatwaves over the next 10 days, with high temperatures expected from east to west, meteorologists warned, with some cities issuing the highest level warning on Friday.

A sharp spike in temperatures is expected as soon as Saturday, before building up into heatwaves, defined as periods of atypically hot weather of three days or more. This Saturday is dubbed the day of the "big heat" in the Chinese Almanac, based on the traditional lunar calendar.

The hot spell is expected to be similar in scope as heatwaves from July 5-17, but more regions could be hit by temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104F) or higher, Fu Jiaolan, chief forecaster at the centre, told state media on Thursday.

Some cities in Zhejiang province, home to many of China's factories and exporters, on Friday issued red alerts, the highest in a three-tier warning system, forecasting temperatures of at least 40 degrees C (104 F) in the next 24 hours.